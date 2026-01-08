Menu
Flipkart appoints Gunjan Bhartia as Senior VP, Business Finance

Gunjan brings over 28 years of global finance experience across Asia and the Middle East, with expertise in working with high-growth technology organisations.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 14:51 IST
