<p>Bengaluru: E-commerce firm Flipkart has appointed Gunjan Bhartia as Senior Vice President, Business Finance. In this role, he will lead eKart Business Finance across all verticals, strengthening financial planning, performance rigour, and strategic transformation, the company said in a statement.</p><p>Gunjan brings over 28 years of global finance experience across Asia and the Middle East, with expertise in working with high-growth technology organisations. He has previously held senior leadership positions at companies such as GE and Coupang, where he played a central role in scaling businesses, driving large transformations and managing multi-billion-dollar programmes.</p><p>Ravi Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, Flipkart, said, "Gunjan's experience in transformation finance, capital discipline, and governance will add significant strength to eKart while supporting the Group's long-term value creation."</p><p>Gunjan Bhartia, Senior Vice President, Business Finance - eKart, said he looks forward to building strong financial systems and partnerships that enable innovation, operational efficiency, and scalable growth, with a clear focus on predictability, controls, and long-term value creation as we continue to strengthen India's digital commerce and supply chain ecosystem.</p>