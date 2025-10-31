<p>Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court suggested marital counselling to a woman seeking divorce from her husband on the contention that his family followed spiritual leader Rampal and, as such, was not Hindu.</p>.<p>A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahara sent the couple into counselling to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.</p>.Uttarakhand High Court grants bail to man convicted 'without evidence' in POCSO case.<p>The wife, whose earlier plea was rejected by a family court, claimed that she was also asked to stop practising Hinduism. The temple in her in-laws' house, and the gods were packed and kept outside, the woman claimed.</p>.<p>She said Hinduism was a way of life for her, and as such, she couldn't stay with her husband.</p>.<p>She said she wanted to divorce her husband because he refused to do the 'namkaran sanskar' of their son, saying his "spiritual" did not follow the ritual. </p>