GenAI - next stop for Athera Venture Partners: General Partners

But the company, which has been focussed on technology, be it in the business to customer or business to business sphere, right from the beginning, GenAI is a bus it cannot miss.

“Our sense is that across the enterprise space, there will be many different specialised applications of GenAI. One of the decisions we’ve made for our firm is that we will not do infrastructural large language models (LLMs), for example. We will not try and compete with Open AIs, ChatGPT, or Gemini, or Metas. We think that those are capital intensive plays and not for a fund like ours. What we will do is probably vertical applications of LLMs, like those that have been trained on certain domain specific features to become more efficient,” Kumar elaborated.