Gender minorities, marginalised groups to comprise 25% of Tata Steel workforce: Official

The official admitted that the initial planning stage was challenging due to inadequate knowledge about the transgender community.
"However, we made a detailed plan and implemented it without any difficulty. To date, we have not received any complaint from either side of the employees since the first batch of transgender individuals was inducted following proper training in 2019," the official said.
On the productivity of these employees compared to the general workforce, he said transgender individuals perform better in some areas.
Jaya Singh Panda, Chief Diversity Officer at Tata Steel, said, "We believe in nurturing a workplace where every person, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels valued, respected, and empowered. Diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and continuing this practice is key to long-term success and innovation."
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a transgender employee at the company's Jamshedpur plant said, "We feel very safe inside the company as coworkers are friendly, supportive, and cooperative. The company has also developed infrastructure, including separate toilets for us."
Another trans-female employee from Noamundi lamented that her parents never used to care about whether she ate or came home on time.
"When my father learned about my job at Tata Steel, he did not believe me. He came and stayed with me until I joined. Since then, he calls me every day to check on me," the worker said.
A trans-male employee in Jamshedpur said his job at the company enabled him to support his family and help with his sister’s marriage, something he never imagined possible.
Another trans-female employee in Jamshedpur expressed gratitude for the accommodation provided by the company.
"I'm happy that my society has accepted me as an individual," another member of the group added.