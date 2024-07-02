Godrej Properties sells more than 2,000 flats in Bengaluru for over Rs 3,150 crore

New Delhi: Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold more than 2,000 homes for over Rs 3,150 crore in its new housing project in Bengaluru amid strong demand for residential properties. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said it has achieved over Rs 3,150 crore in sales bookings in the 'Godrej Woodscapes' project, located in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.