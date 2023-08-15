Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

The doodle depicts 'swatches' of weaves drawn from Kutch embroidery of Gujarat to fine ‘ikat’ work of Odisha and ‘Pashmina kani’ woven textile of Jammu and Kashmir to ‘Kasavu’ weave of Kerala, covering regions across the country, placed next to each other in a textile grid of sorts, with 'GOOGLE' depicted in the centre with embroidered letters.