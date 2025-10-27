<p>Last weekend, American semiconductor major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/qualcomm-unveils-snapdragon-x2-elite-extreme-silicon-for-pcs-3744639">Qualcomm</a> launched the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset for mid-range smartphones </p><p>It succeeds the 2024 Snapdragon 6s (Gen 3) and comes with significant upgrades in terms of performance, also enhancing photography capabilities in mobile devices.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features you should know about Qualcomm's latest silicon for mobiles.<p>Snapdragon 6s Gen 4: Key features you should know about the latest Qualcomm chipset</p><p>-- The 4nm class silicon is based on 64-bit architecture and houses eight Qualcomm Kryo cores- featuring four performance cores, which can top 2.4GHz CPU speed and four efficiency cores capable of clocking 1.8GHz speed. </p><p>It promises 36 per cent CPU performance improvement</p><p>-- With the latest Adreno GPU, it promises to deliver up to 59 per cent efficiency in GPU performance over its predecessor</p><p>--- It comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming, which promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience. With Variable Rate Shading tech, it can optimise power and performance by rendering content of focus at full resolution and the rest at a lower resolution.</p><p>Also, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch os optimised at the millisecond to reduce touch latency on the screen.</p><p>-- With FastConnect support, it offers an advanced Wi-Fi 6 and 6E system with internet speeds up to 2.9 Gbps </p><p>-- With Qualcomm Spectra ISP, it enables the smartphone to capture highly detailed 200 MP snapshots. Also, it will be able to support 2K HDR video capture at 30 frames per second (fps) and slo-mo video recording at 720p HD at 240 fps </p><p>-- With Qualcomm 5G Modem-RF System, it supports 16 5G bands</p><p>-- With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, phone will support 3200MHz LPDDR5 RAM</p><p>-- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology will empower the phone to support fast charging. A regular phone will be able to charge from zero to 50 per cent in 15 minutes at 100W speed.</p><p>Top smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola and others are expected to launch new smartphones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset in the coming months.</p>.After India, Google expands Gen AI-powered agriculture apps to global regions.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>