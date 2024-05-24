Google, Foxconn join hands to manufacture drones, Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu

Google plans to invest billions of dollars in India’s Tamil Nadu state to set up smartphone production, picking the southern industrial province for its manufacturing push in the country.

The Alphabet Inc. unit plans to assemble Pixel phones in the state, setting up new production lines with Taiwanese contract manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said. Its Wing subsidiary will also assemble drones in Tamil Nadu, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Google is accelerating its plans to manufacture devices in India, following companies such as Apple Inc. in pivoting away from China to lessen geopolitical risks. The company’s decision benefits Tamil Nadu, which is seeking to get into advanced manufacturing and move away from the historical tag line “Detroit of India.”