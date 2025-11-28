Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Karnataka’s DeepTech Bet | Patient capital for hard problems

Karnataka’s DeepTech Bet | Patient capital for hard problems

India is now the most compelling geography for long-term, innovation-led returns. This is not a trend — it’s a structural shift. And Karnataka is at the heart of it
Kalyan Sivalenka
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 06:16 IST
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUPIbusinessventure capitalistsDigiLocker

Follow us on :

Follow Us