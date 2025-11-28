<p>Apple, earlier this year in September, opened its third and fourth stores in Bengaluru and Pune. Now, the iPhone maker is all geared up to launch its fifth outlet in Noida next month.</p><p>Called Apple Noida, it is set to open on December 11 at DLF Mall of India. Like the recently launched stores, it will also feature a Peacock-inspired theme.</p><p>At the store, prospective customers can explore Apple’s latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family and the M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14.</p>.Google Quick Share: Here's how to share files like AirDrop between Pixel 10 and Apple devices .<p>They can experience the new features on the devices first-hand, and also receive expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams for corporate purchase.</p>.<p>The store will also host Today at Apple sessions for customers free to learn tips and tricks from Apple-commissioned Creative Artists. They will do tutorials on how to make the best use of Apple devices for photography, art, music, coding, and more.</p><p>Also, customers can book the devices online and pick the devices at the Apple Noida store for a hassle-free shopping experience.</p><p>And the company offers free personalisation options, such as engraving on Apple Pencils, iPads, AirPods, and AirTags, with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers. Customers also get multiple language options, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and English.</p><p>The company is expected to open another retail outlet, most probably in Mumbai, by the end of December 2025.</p><p>Last quarter, ending in September, Cupertino-based tech major posted record-breaking revenue of $102.5 billion, clocking net quarterly profit of $27.5 billion. This is Apple's 14th straight quarterly growth streak.</p><p>In India too, driven by iPhone demand and the opening of two new stores, one each in Bengaluru (Apple Hebbal) and in Pune (Apple Koregaon Park), the company logged its all-time record growth.</p><p>The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models were the highest shipped mobile units (around 5.9 million) in India in the first half. With the recent launch of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro series, the iPhone Air, and the opening of new stores, Apple is expected to breach 15.5 million unit shipments by the end of 2025, reports IDC.</p><p>The company said it registered an all-time revenue record of $416 billion for the fiscal year. With the launch of new M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models and the holiday season kicking off, Apple is expected to breach earnings records by the end of 2025.</p>.iPhone drives Apple to all-time revenue record in India in September quarter.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>