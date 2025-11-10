Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Govt proposes mandatory 'country of origin' filters for e-commerce platforms

The amendment directly supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives by making 'Made in India' products easily discoverable.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 14:22 IST
Business NewsE-Commercecompaniestransparency

Follow us on :

Follow Us