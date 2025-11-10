Govt proposes mandatory 'country of origin' filters for e-commerce platforms

<p>New Delhi: To enhance transparency at digital marketplaces, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-consumer-affairs">Consumer Affairs Ministry</a> has proposed to make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide searchable and sortable filters based on 'country of origin' for packaged commodities.</p><p>The Ministry has issued the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, proposing to make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide searchable and sortable filters based on the 'Country of Origin' for packaged commodities sold online.</p>.Top cop directs e-commerce firms to report crimes involving delivery staff in Bengaluru.<p>“This will enhance consumer empowerment and transparency in online shopping. This amendment seeks to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions by allowing them to easily identify the origin of products while shopping online. The proposed feature will enable consumers to search and sort products by their country of origin, thereby enhancing transparency and reducing the time required to locate such information across vast product listings,” the statement said.</p><p>The draft amendment rules have been published on the department's website for public consultation. Comments from stakeholders are invited until November 22, 2025.</p>.Bengaluru leads India’s B2C e-commerce funding with $33.8 billion, followed by Delhi NCR and Mumbai.<p>The amendment directly supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives by making 'Made in India' products easily discoverable.</p><p>It is expected to ensure a level-playing field for Indian manufacturers, helping domestic products gain equal visibility alongside imported goods and encouraging consumers to choose locally made alternatives.</p>.'Big believer in law of land': Amazon plays compliance card as watchdogs eye e-commerce tricks.<p>The introduction of country-of-origin filters will also assist authorities in efficiently monitoring compliance, verifying product information and identifying violations without requiring manual review of each listing, according to the ministry.</p><p>The proposed amendment marks a significant step toward building a transparent, consumer-friendly and competitive e-commerce ecosystem that aligns with national priorities and enhances consumer trust in digital marketplaces, it added.</p>