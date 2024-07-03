GSK buys full rights to make Covid, influenza vaccines from CureVac

GSK has bought from CureVac, the full rights to develop and manufacture vaccine candidates for influenza and Covid-19 that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for up to 1.05 billion euros ($1.13 billion), it said on Wednesday.
The deal is the result of restructuring a collaboration, which began in 2020 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases, into a new licensing agreement, GSK added.
As a result of the collaboration, the two companies have vaccine candidates for seasonal influenza and Covid-19 in phase II clinical development and avian influenza in phase I clinical development.
The new deal includes CureVac getting an upfront payment of 400 million euros and up to 1.05 billion euros in milestone and royalty payments.
($1 = 0.9313 euros)
Published 03 July 2024, 08:03 IST