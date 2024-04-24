HAL recognised as Outstanding PSU of the Year at AIMA’s Managing India Awards

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged the Outstanding PSU of the Year award at AIMA’s Managing India Awards.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award to HAL CMD (additional charge) C B Ananthakrishnan at a ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. Dhankhar lauded HAL's performance and underlined the “inspiring” success story of the defence PSU.
Ananthakrishnan said the award motivated the company to make stronger contributions to India’s efforts toward self-reliance in defence production.
HAL recorded the highest-ever revenue from operations of over Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, registering a growth of around 11 per cent as against the 9 per cent growth recorded in the previous financial year.
HAL maintained the growth momentum and has achieved an all-round improved performance in diverse areas, the PSU said in a statement on Wednesday.
Established in 1957, AIMA (All India Management Association) is the apex body of management professionals in India which works closely with industry, government, academia, and students.
(Published 24 April 2024, 05:42 IST)