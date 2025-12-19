Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Myanmar arrests hundreds under new election law ahead of December vote

The law prohibits actions aimed at disrupting the ‌election as well as ‌staging protests, including criticism on social media.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 09:56 IST
World newsMyanmarLaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us