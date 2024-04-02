HAL reports record revenues of Rs 29,810 cr in FY 23-24

HAL received fresh manufacturing contracts of over Rs 19,000 crore and repair and overhaul contracts of over Rs 16,000 crore during FY 2023-24. The PSU said on Monday that an export contract with the Guyana Defence Forces for the supply of two Hindustan - 228 aircraft was signed during the FY and both the aircraft were supplied “in record time” – within a month of signing of the contract.

HAL, on March 28, completed the maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A fighter, a key milestone in its LCA programme.

During FY 23-24, HAL and General Electric, USA, signed an MoU for the transfer of technology and manufacturing of the GE-414 aero-engine in India for the LCA MK2 aircraft. HAL would receive 80 per cent technology transfer for this programme which would be a significant step toward enabling the Indian aero engine manufacturing ecosystem to become self-reliant.

SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture with Safran Helicopter Engines, France, was formed for the indigenous design and development of engines for the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) programmes.

The year also saw HAL and Airbus sign a contract for establishing MRO facilities for the A-320 family of aircraft in New Delhi, in line with efforts to strengthen the Make-in-India mission and improve the export potential.