<p>Bengaluru: IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hcl-technologies">HCLTech</a> on Thursday announced that Volvo Cars has chosen it as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services. </p><p>With respect to this agreement, HCLTech will cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale for Volvo Cars’ engineering ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.</p><p>“HCLTech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering,” said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe.</p>