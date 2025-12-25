<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The decision of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government to introduce nativity cards with photos to address the concerns among the people over citizenship has been questioned by the BJP.</p><p>BJP points out that citizenship is a matter that comes under the purview of the Centre and hence the state government's move is puzzling.</p> .Kumaraswamy banks on his stature as ‘Star’ Chandru plays ‘native’ card.<p>"The authority to determine citizenship is with the Centre as per the Constitution. Hence what is the legal validity of the proposed nativity card with regard to citizenship.</p><p>"Already there is the Aadhaar card as a valid photo identity card. Hence the present move to introduce nativity cards is dubious and could be just wasting public money," BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan said.</p><p>Government sources also point out that since citizenship is a matter in the Union list of the Constitution, the nativity card proposed to be issued by Kerala would not have any validity when it comes to citizenship.</p> .<p>Announcing the decision to introduce the nativity card on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was highlighting it as a relief to those facing concerns over citizenship.</p> <p>"At a time when many are struggling to prove their citizenship, it is necessary that the people should have a valid document to show that they are natives of the state. </p><p>"Hence the state government is planning to introduce a permanent nativity card with photo in the place of the nativity certificate being issued now. To give legal validity to the proposed card a legislation will be made," said Vijayan.</p><p><br>The left-front government is also projecting the move as a political one against the BJP government. It is also considered as a move to please the minority communities.</p>