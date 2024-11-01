Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Honda Cars sales dip 23% to 10,080 units in October

The company's domestic sales dipped 41 per cent to 5,546 units last month from 9,400 units in the year-ago period.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 14:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 14:57 IST
Business Newscar salesHonda Cars India

Follow us on :

Follow Us