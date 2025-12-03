Menu
Rajya Sabha witnesses war of words over renaming of Raj Bhavans, expunging of remarks

The discussion took a contentious turn when Dola Sen raised additional issues, including MGNREGA, prompting the Chair to intervene and state that the deviated remarks would not go on record.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 08:05 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 07:48 IST
