HUL Q2 profit down 2.33% to Rs 2,595 cr, sales up 2.36% at Rs 15,703 cr

<p>New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.</p><p>The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,657 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.</p><p>However, revenue from product sales was up 2.36 per cent at Rs 15,703 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 15,340 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>"In the September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets, while rural continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance," HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said.</p><p>HUL reported an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and underlying volume growth of 3 per cent. Total expenses were at Rs 12,581 crore in the September quarter, up 3.03 per cent year-on-year.</p><p>HUL's total income, which includes other income, was up 2.14 per cent to Rs 16,145 crore in the September quarter of FY25.</p><p>Shares of HUL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,658 apiece on BSE, down 0.90 per cent from its previous close.</p>