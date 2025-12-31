Russia releases video footage to challenge Kyiv over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Kyiv says Moscow has produced no evidence to support its allegations and that Russia invented the alleged attack to block progress at talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Officials in several Western countries have cast doubt on Russia's version of events and questioned whether there was any attack.
Footage of one of the downed ukrainian Chaklun-V drones flying at Vladimir Putin's residence. The UAV with striking elements carried a high-explosive charge weighing 6 kg. Are you satisfied? pic.twitter.com/AfnoYa0ybn