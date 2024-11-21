Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Hyundai Motor India to set up 2 renewable energy plants at Chennai facility

The company has signed a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd (FPEL) for the purpose of setting up of a 75 MW solar plant and a 43 MW wind power plant.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 12:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 12:11 IST
Business NewsHyundai Motorsmanufacturing sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us