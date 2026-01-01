<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex">Sensex</a> and Nifty ended flat on the first trading session of 2026, as massive selling in ITC stocks and foreign fund outflows diminished the initial enthusiasm.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,188.60 on Thursday. During the day, it hit a high of 85,451.70 and a low of 85,101.52, fluctuating 350.18 points.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NSE">Nifty </a>went up marginally by 16.95 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 26,146.55.</p>.Stock market starts 2026 on positive note; Sensex climbs over 200 points.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, ITC tanked 9.69 per cent, following Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics and ICICI Bank.</p>.<p>In contrast, NTPC, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Shares of cigarette and tobacco product makers tumbled after the government notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products, and a health cess on pan masala will be levied.</p>.<p>Godfrey Phillips India plummeted 17.09 per cent.</p>.<p>Asian and European markets were closed on Thursday for the New Year's Day holiday.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,759.64 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. The Nifty soared 190.75 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 26,129.60.</p>.<p>In the entire 2025, Sensex rallied 7,081.59 points or 9 per cent, and Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points or 10.50 per cent. </p>