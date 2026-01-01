Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock market ends first trading session of 2026 on flat note; ITC biggest drag

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,188.60 on Thursday.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us