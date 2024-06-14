Hyundai to sell up to 17.5% stake in India unit IPO, sources say

Hyundai Motor India declined to comment.

The issue will be Hyundai's first such listing outside South Korea, with the sources saying the company aimed to raise between $2.5 billion and $3 billion from the stake sale in the offer.

Hyundai is seeking approval to sell an up to 17.5 per cent stake in the IPO to investors, but the final percentage could be lower, the sources said.

Sources previously estimated Hyundai's India unit to be valued at up to $30 billion.

The India IPO is aimed at accelerating Hyundai's expansion in a country where it has operated for over 25 years and where its affordable cars like Santro and sports-utility vehicle Creta are popular with Indian buyers.

The listing will reduce Hyundai Motor India's dependence on its Korean parent for funds, giving it the financial muscle to take on local rivals such as Tata Motors and chart its own growth plans in a market that accounts for 14 per cent of Hyundai's total global sales.

The company has plans to sell locally made electric vehicles in India, as well as set up a charging network and a battery facility. It also plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in the country, Reuters has previously reported.