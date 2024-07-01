ICICI Prudential MF to float energy-focussed fund; NFO to open on July 2

New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is set to float its new scheme focusing on the energy sector on Tuesday, a move that will provide investment opportunities in this space.

The energy theme involves a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, bio energy value chain, and lubricants, among others.

The new fund offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund will open on July 2 and conclude on July 16, the MF house said.