<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has sent a letter to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, congratulating him and BJP leaders for coming to power in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> capital city for the first time.</p><p>It was an "epoch-making" victory, he said.</p><p>In the letter dated December 30 and addressed to Rajesh, the PM said history was made in Thiruvananthapuram after the mayor and Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath took oath.</p><p>Modi said he has fond memories of visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a city blessed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy.</p><p>According to the Prime Minister, the Kerala capital has nurtured leaders, social reformers, artists, musicians, poets, cultural stalwarts, saints and seers.</p><p>"When such a city blesses our party, it is very humbling. Our vision to build a Vikasita Thiruvananthapuram has resonated with people across the city, cutting across all sections of society," he said.</p><p>Modi said people had witnessed the work of the BJP-led government at the Centre and its efforts towards urban development in various states, which prompted them to bless the party.</p><p>"I thank the people of this city for their warmth," he said.</p><p>The Prime Minister said the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had brought immense happiness and pride.</p><p>"Powered by the blessings of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, what has happened is epoch-making. It is a milestone written in golden letters," he said.</p><p>He also criticised the LDF and the UDF, alleging misgovernance, corruption and violence against BJP activists.</p><p>BJP won 50 of 101 seats in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which was previously ruled by CPI(M) led LDF.</p>