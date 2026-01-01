<p>Lucknow: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">BJP</a> leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly Sangeet Som branded Bollywood superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shah%20Rukh%20Khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a> a ‘traitor, who had no right to live in the country', for including Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in his his Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) team, Kolkata Knight Riders. </p><p>Som also warned that Rahman would not be allowed to come out of the airport.</p><p>‘’Our sisters are being raped in Bangladesh... Hindus are being killed there but Shah Rukh Khan still went ahead and bought Rahman for his IPL team,’’ Som said while addressing a gathering in Meerut on Wednesday. </p>.Shah Rukh Khan named among New York Times' 67 Most Stylish People of 2025.<p>‘’Traitors like Shahrukh Khan should understand that he is a star only because of the people of the country,’’ he said. </p><p>‘’These things (Bangladeshi players) will not be allowed in the country,’’ he added.</p><p>Som said the actor Khan should leave the country as he had no ‘right’ to live here.</p><p>‘’There is no dearth of traitors in the country. They must be acted against else they will continue to defame and humiliate the nation,’’ the BJP leader said.</p><p>Som said that some people had been ‘encouraging anti-national’ activities through films and cricket. ‘’Such people must be identified and they must be kept under watch,’’ he said.</p><p>Shahrukh’s KKR bought Rahman for Rs 9.5 crore in the mini-auction that was held in Abu Dhabi on December 16 last year. </p>