India proposes to sell up to 6.8% stake in insurer GIC

The central government has proposed to offload a stake of about 6.8 per cent in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC), an exchange filing showed on Tuesday.
The sale will made at a floor price of Rs 395 per share, as per the filing, a 6.3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price. The Indian government currently owns more than 85 per cent stake in the insurer.
The proposal comes months after a source told Reuters that the government is open to selling a minority stake in insurers GIC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in the year ending 2025 following an assessment of investor appetites.
"The government has received good feedback in investor roadshows for GIC, and is open to sell its 10 per cent stake in tranches depending on its shares' value," the government official had said at the time.
Published 03 September 2024, 15:32 IST