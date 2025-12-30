<p>New Delhi: The country's largest airline <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> on Tuesday said authorities have slapped a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> penalty of over Rs 458 crore, and that it would contest the decision.</p>.<p>The Additional Commissioner of CGST- Delhi South Commissionerate has slapped the penalty. It pertains to the assessment order under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for FY-2018-19 to FY 2022-23, according to a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>The total GST penalty is Rs 458,26,16,980.</p>.<p>GST department has passed an order imposing GST demand along with interest and penalty on compensation received from foreign supplier and denial of Input Tax credit. </p><p>The company strongly believes that the order passed by the GST department is erroneous and not in accordance with law, backed by advice from external tax advisors.</p>.IndiGo to boost pilot allowances, weeks after mass flight cancellations.<p>"Accordingly, the company will contest the same and shall take appropriate legal remedies against the aforesaid order. The company is already in appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals) in a similar matter for FY 2017-18," the filing said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Further, IndiGo said that since it will contest the order, the order does not have any significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.</p>.<p>Separately, the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Lucknow, has imposed a penalty of Rs 14,59,527 on IndiGo for the period 2021-22.</p>.IndiGo flight disruptions: Panel submits probe report to DGCA.<p>"The department has denied input tax credit availed and has raised a demand along with interest and penalty on the company. The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous. Further, the company believes that it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in another regulatory filing.</p>.<p>According to the company, it will contest the order before the appropriate authority, and there is no significant impact on its financials, operations or other activities. </p>