Lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh height of cruelty: Jamiat chief Madani

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said such incidents not only go against the teachings of Islam but also defame the religion.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 18:38 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 18:38 IST
India News

