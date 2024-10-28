IndiGo shares fall 8% after warning on passenger revenue drop

<p>IndiGo's shares fell 8 per cent on Monday, set for their worst session since March 2022, after the carrier said it expects per-passenger revenue to drop following its first quarterly loss in two years.</p>.<p>IndiGo's shares fell as much as 13.4 per cent to Rs 3,780 earlier in the day.</p>.<p>The airline reported its first quarterly loss in almost two years as higher fuel and aircraft grounding-related expenses weighed.</p>.<p>"Basis the trends of October, we are estimating early- to mid-single-digit moderation in passenger unit revenues for the third quarter as compared to the same period last year," IndiGo's chief financial officer Gaurav Negi said on an earnings call Friday.</p>.Markets to be bearish ahead of US elections, key earnings.<p>Investec said it expects a trend of declining earnings at the airline to "persist" as fares inch lower, while costs remain high. The sentiment was shared by analysts at Elara Capital too.</p>.<p>Both brokerages rate the stock "sell".</p>.<p>IndiGo's shares are down 25 per cent from the record high they hit in mid-September, with analysts pointing to falling fares and slowing growth.</p>.<p>Up to the September peak, IndiGo's shares had more than doubled, tracking seven straight quarters of reporting a profit and as the low-cost carrier benefited from pent-up demand for air travel and a lack of competition.</p>.<p>The stock is down for a sixth consecutive session, falling about 19 per cent, trimming IndiGo's year-to-date gains to 35 per cent. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)</p>