<p>New Delhi: IndiGo has told India's aviation regulator it will maintain operational stability and have adequate flight crew for operations from February, the regulator said on Tuesday.</p><p>The country's largest airline faced unprecedented disruption in December due to poor pilot roster planning.</p><p>India relaxed two provisions related to night duty for IndiGo pilots until February 10 to enable the airline to stabilise its operations, a move that had invited criticism from pilot unions and safety advocates.</p><p>An IndiGo spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>.IndiGo’s lapses called for deterrent penalty.<p>Earlier this month, India fined IndiGo $2.45 million, issued warnings to senior executives and directed the airline to remove the head of its operations control from his duties after the disruptions. </p>