Infosys expands its footprint in Europe with new proximity centre

New Delhi: Infosys on Friday announced a new proximity centre in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe.
In line with Infosys’ strategy to amplify human potential by hiring local talent, the new centre will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill 500 new employees, the company said in a statement.
Over the course of next four years, these new employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies in IoT, 5G and software engineering.
Infosys, Co-Head of Delivery and Executive Vice President, Dinesh Rao said, “We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills and expertise ever closer to our clients. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we’re excited to build an exemplary workforce that meets the demands for next generation skills and solutions, with a focus on catalysing progress of our clients' AI and cloud first transformation."