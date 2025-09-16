Menu
Invenia bags Rs 360-cr deal to build PowerGrid’s cloud, disaster recovery hub

The IT firm will set up a Tier-III data centre and a Disaster Recovery facility at PowerGrid’s Manesar site, offering scalable cloud services while pushing for energy-efficient infrastructure aligned with India’s climate goals.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 20:15 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 20:15 IST
