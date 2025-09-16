<p>Bengaluru: Digital infrastructure and IT services company Invenia-STL Networks has secured a contract worth over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India, the largest electric power transmission utility.</p><p>As part of the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a Greenfield Tier-III data centre at PowerGrid’s Manesar facility, the company said on Monday.</p><p>Invenia will also establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services, it added.</p><p>Pankaj Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Invenia-STL Networks, said, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling mission-critical infrastructure that empowers our clients and the nation to thrive in an increasingly connected, competitive world.”</p>.iValue Infosolutions sets price band at Rs 284-299 a share.<p>“We are building data centres that will integrate advanced cooling systems and scalable & energy-efficient designs. This ensures not just digital resilience but also supports India’s climate commitments through sustainable digital infrastructure,” the company added.</p><p>Invenia enables telcos, government, defence, citizen networks, and large enterprises (in BFSI, Education, Mining, Energy, and Healthcare) across India and the UK with advanced capabilities in designing, building, managing, and transforming digital landscapes.</p>