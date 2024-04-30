JOIN US
IOC net profit halves in Q4

IOC net profit halves in Q4

Profit was lower as refining margins dipped, the petrochemical segment turned negative and the firm cut petrol and diesel prices despite crude oil prices edging up.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 10:40 IST

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported halving of its March quarter net profit on fuel price cut and loss in the petrochemical segment.

Net profit was Rs Rs 4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with Rs 10,058.69 crore a year back and Rs 8,063.39 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Profit was lower as refining margins dipped, the petrochemical segment turned negative and the firm cut petrol and diesel prices despite crude oil prices edging up.

Revenue dipped to Rs 2.21 lakh crore in January-March from Rs 2.28 lakh crore a year back.

(Published 30 April 2024, 10:40 IST)
Business News

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

