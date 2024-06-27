Jio to raise mobile services rates by 12-27% from July 3, limits free 5G access

New Delhi: The country's top telecom operator Jio will increase mobile services rates by 12-27 per cent from July 3 and at the same time restrict the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to a company statement.

This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years. Jio has over 47 crore mobile subscribers accounting for about 41 per cent market share.

The hike comes immediately after the spectrum auction as per the anticipation of sector experts. Industry experts believe that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may also increase their mobile services rates soon.