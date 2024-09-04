Kia, Audi top the customer experience index

Bengaluru: Kia Motors and Audi India topped the overall Customer Experience Index (CEI) in mass market and luxury segments respectively, according to a joint study--results of which were released on Tuesday-- by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and consulting firm Frost and Sullivan.
Overall CEI evaluates and quantifies customer experience across sales, after-sales service and product quality in the passenger vehicles. Kia Motors-- which stood first in mass market brands segment in overall CEI with a score of 45.84 out of 100--is closely followed by Toyota (45.83), Tata Motors (44.35), MG Motors (44.09), Mahindra (44.06), Maruti Suzuki (44.04).
Similarly, Audi topped the luxury brands segment, in overall CEI -with a score of 48.93 out of 100. It is followed by BMW (48.93), Mercedes Benz (47.02) , Volvo (42.46).
According to the report, Kia scored most in test drive experience, responsiveness of the sales team, customer relationship management, and technical knowledge of the after-sales team.
Likewise, Audi has scored high in vehicle suspension quality, engine power, technical knowledge of the after-sales team, amongst others.
The CEI is further divided into three sub-categories viz.. sales experience index (SEI), product experience index (PEI), after-sales experience index (ASEI) each having a weightage of 25 per cent, 25 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.
"Customers are increasingly expecting greater reach and accessibility from automotive brands, rather than investing in large infrastructure setups. As we move forward, it is crucial for the industry to not only uphold these strengths but also address the underlying areas of improvement to ensure a consistently exceptional customer experience,” said Vinkesh Gulati, chairman – FADA academy & research.
CEI was conducted with a sample size of 8,685 respondents spread across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.
Published 03 September 2024, 21:02 IST