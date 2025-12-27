Menu
Kavach installation: Railways misses 2nd deadline on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata route, eyes 2026

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, which is a highly technology-intensive system.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 11:25 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 11:25 IST
