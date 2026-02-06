Menu
AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar; oppn slams Mann-led govt

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone, adding that he was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state and succumbed to the bullet injuries.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 08:47 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabJalandhar

