Mayawati condemns 'insult' to Brahmin community in 'Ghooskhor Pandat', seeks ban on film

In a post on her official X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said it is a matter of 'great sorrow and concern' that the term 'pandit' was being portrayed as an infiltrator not only in Uttar Pradesh, but now even in films, leading to insult and disrespect across the country.