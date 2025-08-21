<p>Bengaluru: Kyndryl, a provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, on Thursday announced its plans to invest $2.25 billion in India over the next three years with a focus on modernizing essential technology infrastructure for leading organizations. </p><p>Kyndryl is focusing on the development of future-ready talent and establishing an AI lab in India to expand the Company’s impact in the world’s most populous country, the company said in a statement. </p><p>“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl. </p><p>“We’re committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity.” </p>.Banks to use AI based system to detect 'mule' accounts.<p>“India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel,” said Prime Minister of India Shri <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>. “Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress.” </p><p>Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens.</p><p>“India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. </p><p>“With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth.”</p>