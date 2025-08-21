Menu
Kyndryl plans to spend $2.25 billion over 3 years

Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the Government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 17:47 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 17:47 IST
