<p>Bengaluru: An independent study on the impact of Karnataka’s free bus travel scheme has found that over 80% of women beneficiaries reported better access to doctors, clinics, hospitals, and medicines across all districts surveyed.</p>.<p>The findings were presented to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday.</p>.<p>The 'Shakti Summary Report–August 2025' was compiled as part of the 'Impact Evaluation of the Five Guarantees of the Government of Karnataka' study, led by independent policy consultant Tara Krishnaswamy in collaboration with Lokniti–Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Indus Action Initiatives, Bangalore University, and Tumkur University, which conducted the field research.</p>.<p>The study, focusing on the socio-economic impact of the scheme on women and their families, was based on a random, door-to-door survey across 15 districts — Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayanagar and Vijayapura — covering more than 6,000 women.</p>.<p>It also included focus group discussions and stakeholder interviews in five districts.</p>.Karnataka bags two global records for transport sector, Shakti scheme.<p>The survey revealed that the scheme has achieved over 90% penetration among lower-income women, with over 80% saving up to Rs 500 per week. Nearly 19% of lower-income women across the state reported finding new jobs or moving to better-paying ones due to zero-ticket travel.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru Urban, 34% reported new or improved employment, with 26% having secured new jobs. Nearly two-thirds of working women in the city commute daily using free bus rides.</p>.<p>“The report shows how the earning potential of women is being stifled by the lack of affordable mobility. It is very difficult to create a policy that allows such a large section of the population to access higher earnings. But Shakti has brought measurable improvements,” said Tara.</p>.<p>The study found that 95% of women heading households felt financially uplifted by the scheme. Daily wage earners reported saving nearly one-third of their income, thanks to free travel.</p>.<p>However, several respondents pointed to challenges such as limited coverage, infrequent services, and overcrowded buses. Around 79% said they had experienced delays in catching buses due to crowding.</p>