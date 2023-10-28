Maruti Suzuki Q2 profits soar 80.3% YoY to Rs 3,716.5 crore

The pain point is that the market for the entry-level (sub-Rs 6-lakh) car segment has shown no growth. Addressing the media after the earnings, chairman RC Bhargava said that for the long-term health of the Indian car market, the revival of small-market car demand is important. He sees the demand picking up again in the next 2-3 years. “If the small car market doesn't revive, long-term sustained growth of even 6-7% in the market won't be possible," he observed.