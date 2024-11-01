Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Maruti Suzuki reports highest ever sales in October at 2,06,434 units

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,687 units from 14,568 units in October 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:02 IST
Business Newscar salesMaruti Suzuki

Follow us on :

Follow Us