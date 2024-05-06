Home
Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI: Report

Microsoft has been setting aside large cluster of servers equipped with Nvidia's graphic processing units along with large amounts of data to improve the model, according to the report.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 14:58 IST
Microsoft is training a new, in-house AI language model large enough to compete with those from Alphabet's Google and OpenAI, the information reported on Monday.

The new model, internally referred to as MAI-1, is being overseen by recently hired Mustafa Suleyman, the Google DeepMind co-founder and former CEO of AI startup Inflection, the report said, citing two Microsoft employees with knowledge of the effort.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft has been setting aside large cluster of servers equipped with Nvidia's graphic processing units along with large amounts of data to improve the model, according to the report.

MAI-1 will be "far larger" than the previous smaller, open source models Microsoft had previously trained which means it will be more expensive, the report added.

Published 06 May 2024, 14:58 IST
Business NewsMicrosoftAI

