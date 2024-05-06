Microsoft readies new AI model to compete with Google, OpenAI: Report

Microsoft is training a new, in-house AI language model large enough to compete with those from Alphabet's Google and OpenAI, the information reported on Monday.

The new model, internally referred to as MAI-1, is being overseen by recently hired Mustafa Suleyman, the Google DeepMind co-founder and former CEO of AI startup Inflection, the report said, citing two Microsoft employees with knowledge of the effort.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.