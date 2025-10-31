Menu
Mphasis Q2 net profit up 11% to Rs 469 crore

Its operating margin in the second quarter stood at 15.3% and it reported new TCV (total contract value) wins of $528 million in Direct, of which 87% is in new-gen services.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 13:05 IST
