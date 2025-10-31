<p>Bengaluru: IT solutions provider Mphasis has reported a 10.8% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025, to Rs 469 crore, compared to Rs 423 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 3,902 crore, a 10% increase compared to Rs 3,536 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>Its operating margin in the second quarter stood at 15.3% and it reported new TCV (total contract value) wins of $528 million in Direct, of which 87% is in new-gen services.</p><p>“Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey. Another strong quarter of TCV wins of $528 million is a testimony to our AI-first approach delivering business outcomes across diverse industries," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.</p><p>The company said one of the world's largest US-based airlines has selected the firm as its strategic partner to provide managed cloud and applications services, including leveraging AI to deliver efficient AI Ops, including application rationalisation and cloud operations.</p>