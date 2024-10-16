Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Musk thanks Scindia for not agreeing with Ambani, Mittal on satcom spectrum

Reacting to Scindia's statement that satellite spectrum will not be auctioned, Musk, in a post on X, said, 'much appreciated! We will do our best to serve the people of India with Starlink'
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 14:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsMukesh AmbaniJyotiraditya Scindia​​​​​​​Elon MuskStarlinkspectrum auctionsunil bharti mittalTelcom

Follow us on :

Follow Us