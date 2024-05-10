Musk's Neuralink says implant had issues after first human surgery

By Sarah McBride

In a setback for Elon Musk’s brain technology company, Neuralink Corp., the device it implanted in its first human patient has had mechanical issues, the company wrote in a blog post.

In the weeks following the January surgery on patient Noland Arbaugh, some of the electrode-studded threads that sit in the brain tissue began to retract from that tissue, the company said, resulting in the device not working properly.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported news of the malfunction.

Neuralink said it compensated for that retraction through a series of software fixes, which “produced a rapid and sustained improvement that has now superseded Noland’s initial performance.”

The company said that it’s currently working on improving text entry for the device as well as cursor control— and that it eventually aims to extend to the use of physical world devices such as robotic arms and wheelchairs.