Musk’s wealth shrinks by $16 billion after Tesla earnings miss

Elon Musk’s fortune slumped by $16.1 billion Thursday after Tesla Inc.’s weak third-quarter earnings weighed on shares.

Musk, who is the richest person on the planet with a fortune of $209.6 billion, owns 13 per cent of Tesla and derives the majority of his wealth from the auto company. Tesla’s shares fell by 9.3 per cent after it missed both earnings and sales expectations for the quarter.

In a conference call following the earnings release Wednesday, Musk repeatedly mentioned the toll of high interest rates on consumer confidence. The electric-vehicle juggernaut reported its first quarterly fall in sales this year, delivering 435,059 vehicles, while margins fell to the lowest in over four years after the company repeatedly cut prices for its cars.