madhya pradesh

MP woman dies after standing in queue for '2 days' to get fertiliser; BJP MLA questions government

Guna MP and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed grief over the woman's death and directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the family.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:18 IST
India News

